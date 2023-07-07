7, including 5 of a family, killed as bus rams easybike in Jashore

At least seven people, including five of a family, were killed after a bus hit an easybike in Jashore this evening.

All of the deceased were riding the easybike, according to police officials.

The incident took place at Lebutala Bazar area of the Jashore Sadar adjacent to Jashore-Magura highway at around 6:30pm on Friday, Belal Hossain, Jashore additional police super, told The Business Standard.

He said a Magura-bound bus, moving at a reckless speed, hit an easybike from behind, killing the passengers.

Police have seized the bus and the easybike.

Zahangir Hossain, a local shopkeeper, said, "The easybike was heading towards Lebutala Bazar. The bus hit the three-wheeler when it tried to turn right towards a bypass road in Tetultala area"

According to officials at Jashore General Hospital, six people died on the spot while another died at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as - Jadavpur resident Helal's wife Sonia, twin sons Hasan (2) and Hussain (2), daughter Khadiza (7), and Sonia's mother Anwara (70); easybike driver Imran Hossain (27); and and two residents of Sultanpur village– Sayma Khatun and Fahima Khatun (70).

Helal's father Amin Uddin said his daughter-in-law and other members of the family were on the way to visit a doctor at a clinic in the town when the bus hit the easybike they were in.

"My son's wife and children died in the accident. I have lost everything."

Meanwhile, police and fire service officials have recovered the bodies and sent them to Jashore General Hospital.

"The body of the deceased has been sent to the morgue," said Asif Mohammad Ali, a doctor of the emergency department of the hospital.