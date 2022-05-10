681 killed in road accidents in 12 days, motorbike accidents ranks top in fatality

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 10:54 am

Related News

681 killed in road accidents in 12 days, motorbike accidents ranks top in fatality

In 12 days before and after Eid, 56 people died and 264 injured daily in road accidents on an average, says a media statement of Save The Road

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 10:54 am
Representational Image
Representational Image

At least 681 people were killed and 2,077 injured in road accidents in 12 days before and after Eid with the motorbike accidents ranking top in death toll.

During the period, on an average, 56 people died and 264 injured daily in road accidents, a media statement of Save The Road said Tuesday.

The report was prepared based on the news published and broadcast in the national dailies, television, news agencies and information sent by the volunteers of the organisation from 28 April to 9 May.

At least 190 people were killed and 968 wounded in motorcycle accidents due to flouting traffic rules and neglecting to wear helmets, the statement said.    

Besides, 168 people were killed and 321 injured in 407 truck accidents due to overspeeding by the careless, sleepy and tired drivers. 

As many as 467 bus accidents took place due to the dilapidated roads with potholes and unruliness killing 154 people and hurting 310.  

About 686 accidents occurred due to careless movement of nasimon, karimon, lorries, pickups, CNG-run auto-rickshaws and battery-run auto-rickshaws on the local roads and highways leaving 478 killed and 169 injured. 

Top News

Eid holidays / Road accidents

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

36m | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

1h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

2h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

3h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

3h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec