681 killed in road accidents in 12 days, motorbike accidents ranks top in fatality

At least 681 people were killed and 2,077 injured in road accidents in 12 days before and after Eid with the motorbike accidents ranking top in death toll.

During the period, on an average, 56 people died and 264 injured daily in road accidents, a media statement of Save The Road said Tuesday.

The report was prepared based on the news published and broadcast in the national dailies, television, news agencies and information sent by the volunteers of the organisation from 28 April to 9 May.

At least 190 people were killed and 968 wounded in motorcycle accidents due to flouting traffic rules and neglecting to wear helmets, the statement said.

Besides, 168 people were killed and 321 injured in 407 truck accidents due to overspeeding by the careless, sleepy and tired drivers.

As many as 467 bus accidents took place due to the dilapidated roads with potholes and unruliness killing 154 people and hurting 310.

About 686 accidents occurred due to careless movement of nasimon, karimon, lorries, pickups, CNG-run auto-rickshaws and battery-run auto-rickshaws on the local roads and highways leaving 478 killed and 169 injured.