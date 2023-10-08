394 lives lost on roads across the country in Sept: Road Safety Foundation

Bangladesh

UNB
08 October, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

394 lives lost on roads across the country in Sept: Road Safety Foundation

Among the casualties, 48 were women and 53 were children

UNB
08 October, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 07:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As many as 394 people were dead in 398 road accidents across the country in September this year, according to data compiled by the Road Safety Foundation.

Among the casualties, 48 were women and 53 were children.

Road Safety Foundation, a non-government organisation, prepared the report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, and electronic media, according to a press release.

Among the casualties of road accidents across the country, 151 (38.32%) were motorcyclists; 16 (4.06%) were bus passengers; 15 (3.80%) were riders of trucks, covered vans, pickups; and 68 (17.25%) were riders of three-wheelers like CNG, easybikes, and autorickshaws.

According to the Road Safety Foundation's analysis, 139 (34.92%) accidents occurred on national highways, 183 (45.97%) on regional roads, 49 (12.31%) on rural roads, 22 (5.52%) on urban roads, and 5 (1.25%) in other places.

The report reveals that in September, Dhaka division saw the highest number of accidents, with 121 reported accidents resulting in 116 fatalities. Sylhet division recorded the lowest number of accidents, with just 20 incidents, while Mymensingh division had the lowest number of fatalities, totaling 23.

At least 17 people were dead and 21 were injured in 23 accidents in the capital city Dhaka, Road Safety Foundation data shows.

The organisation identified several factors contributing to the high number of casualties on the country's roads, including, reckless driving, slow-moving vehicles on highways, absence of fixed pay and working hours for drivers, inadequate traffic management, limited capacity of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), and prevalence of extortion within the public transport sector.

According to Road Safety Foundation, 378 lives were lost in 403 road accidents across the country in August.

Top News

Road Safety Foundation (RSF) / Road accidents / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

11h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

11h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

55m | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

8h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

1d | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

1d | TBS Stories