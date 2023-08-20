6 Chhatra Dal leaders detained over 'planning sabotage' in Dhaka: DB

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested six leaders of the BNP student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal on allegations of "planning sabotage".

"They were nabbed with illegal firearms and ammunition in their possession while planning and preparing for potential acts of sabotage," DB Joint Commissioner (North) Khandkar Nurunnabi said at a press briefing held at the DMP Media Centre on Sunday.

The arrests were made in a special drive, under the guidance of the deputy police commissioner of the DB (Gulshan Division) and led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard Eric Biswas, conducted under the jurisdiction of Lalbagh police station.

The detainees are Dhaka University Chhatra Dal Senior Joint General Secretary Mominul Islam aka Jisaan, 31, Joint General Secretary Md Abdullah R Riyad, 29, Vice-President Hasanur Rahman aka Hasan, 32 , Private University Chhatra Dal former deputy general secretary Arif Billah, 30, Chhatra Dal Central Committee Co-Organising Secretary Shahadat Hossain, 31, and Jahangirnagar University Chhatra Dal former senior joint general secretary Zahir Uddin Mohammad Babar, 32.

According to the police, two firearms and a significant quantity of ammunition were found on two of the arrested individuals, Mominul Islam and Mohammad Arif Billah, after a subsequent search. The recovered items included a pistol, a revolver with rounds, and additional ammunition in a plastic box.

Further investigation revealed the motive behind these illegal activities, he said.

"During preliminary questioning, it became evident that their objective was to disrupt the upcoming national elections by creating instability and fear through acts of anarchy and terrorism," said Nurunnabi.

Later on Sunday, the six BNP men were presented before court as part of the legal process.

Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, 4 sent to jail

A court on Sunday placed two leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal on two-day remand each and sent four others to jail in two cases lodged under arms and special power's acts, reports BSS.

The two remanded accused are - Mominul Islam alias Jisan and Arif Billah.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam passed the order, allowing a plea of investigation officer and detective branch (DB) sub-inspector Md Asaduzzaman.

