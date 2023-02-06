51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp

Fifty-one more Rohingya families were shifted today to Kutupalang transit camp in Cox's Bazar from no-man's land in Tumru frontier under Naikhongchhari Upazila of the hilly district.

Naikhongchhari Upazila nirbahi officer Romen Sharma said Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) shifted 270 members of the 51 Rohingya families to Kutupalang transit camp in Cox's Bazar from 11.25am to 1.45pm.



Earlier on Sunday, 180 members of thirty-six Rohingya families were relocated to Kutupalang transit camp in Cox's Bazar from no-man's land in Tumru frontier under Naikhongchhari Upazila.

The local administration has planned to shift a total of 2,970 members of 558 families in phases to Kutupalang transit camp in Cox's Bazar from no-man's land in Tumru frontier under Naikhongchhari Upazila.



The Rohingya families left the camp and started living on the no-man's land following a clash between the two armed rival groups of Rohingyas on 18 January .