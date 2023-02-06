51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp

Bangladesh

BSS
06 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:39 pm

Related News

51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp

BSS
06 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:39 pm
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp

Fifty-one more Rohingya families were shifted today to Kutupalang transit camp in Cox's Bazar from no-man's land in Tumru frontier under Naikhongchhari Upazila of the hilly district. 

Naikhongchhari Upazila nirbahi officer Romen Sharma said Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) shifted 270 members of the 51 Rohingya families to Kutupalang transit camp in Cox's Bazar from 11.25am to 1.45pm.
 
Earlier on Sunday, 180 members of thirty-six Rohingya families were relocated to Kutupalang transit camp in Cox's Bazar from no-man's land in Tumru frontier under Naikhongchhari Upazila.

The local administration has planned to shift a total of 2,970 members of 558 families in phases to Kutupalang transit camp in Cox's Bazar from no-man's land in Tumru frontier under Naikhongchhari Upazila.
 
The Rohingya families left the camp and started living on the no-man's land following a clash between the two armed rival groups of Rohingyas on 18 January .

Top News

Rohingya refugee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

11h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

11h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

2h | TBS Stories
James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

2h | TBS Entertainment
LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

5h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'