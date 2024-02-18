5 Rohingyas enter Bangladesh from Myanmar, including a woman with bullet injuries

Amid the ongoing conflicts along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, five Rohingya people including a woman with bullet injuries, entered Bangladesh through Shah Porir Dwip jetty in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

The intruders came here from Myanmar crossing the Naf River and arrived at Shah Porir Dwip Jetty Ghat in Teknaf around 4 pm, said Abdus Salam, UP member of ward number 9 of Teknaf Sabarang Union.

Later, "We informed BGB members and they reached the spot," he added.

However, no statement was received from Teknaf Border Guard BGB in this regard.