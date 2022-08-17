500 warehouses, factories in Chawkbazar to be relocated by Dec

As many as 500 chemical warehouses and factories in Old Dhaka will be relocated by December, says Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while visiting the Chawkbazar plastic factory fire spot where a recent fire killed six people.

"These factories and warehouses are putting locals at risk of accidents. Work is underway to relocate those," the mayor said.

Taposh noted that the restaurant set ablaze was an illegal establishment as it had no commercial clearance to get gas and electric lines.

"The approval process of new buildings in this area has been stopped since 2018. We have conducted combing operations in light of the Cabinet Division decision and marked 1,924 factories and warehouses, which will be relocated," he added.

Expressing frustration over the recent accident, the mayor said, "How can a restaurant that has no commercial clearance be here? How did they get gas and electric lines without commercial clearance?"

He said that a place on the bank of a river should not have these kinds of establishments but be tourist spots.

On Monday, a fire at a plastic factory that originated from a hotel downstairs claimed six lives. A five-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the matter.