Chawkbazar fire under control

On left, firefighters using ladder to get close to the fire and bring it under control. On right, a specialised unit entering the building with oxygen cylinders to fully douse the flame. Photos: Zia Chowdhury

The fire that broke out in a building of Chawbazar's Islambagh was brought under control at 6am after two and a half hours of efforts by nine firefighting units.

The fire broke out at 3:30am today (23 March).

Fire services said the building that caught fire houses a chemical godown. Locals, however, said it was a shoe and plastic factory that contained flammable materials, further complicating efforts to control the fire.

Upon receiving the news of the fire at 3:30am, one unit of firefighters arrived at the spot at 3:35am with another eight units joining them shortly.

Firefighters said the dense population and narrow streets of Old Dhaka made it challenging to get close enough to douse the blaze with water effectively.

A specialised unit, equipped with oxygen tanks and other safety equipment, entered the building fully extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.