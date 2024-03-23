Chawkbazar fire under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 09:36 am

Related News

Chawkbazar fire under control

The fire broke out at 3:30am and was brought under control at 6am

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 09:36 am
On left, firefighters using ladder to get close to the fire and bring it under control. On right, a specialised unit entering the building with oxygen cylinders to fully douse the flame. Photos: Zia Chowdhury
On left, firefighters using ladder to get close to the fire and bring it under control. On right, a specialised unit entering the building with oxygen cylinders to fully douse the flame. Photos: Zia Chowdhury

The fire that broke out in a building of Chawbazar's Islambagh was brought under control at 6am after two and a half hours of efforts by nine firefighting units.

The fire broke out at 3:30am today (23 March).

Fire services said the building that caught fire houses a chemical godown. Locals, however, said it was a shoe and plastic factory that contained flammable materials, further complicating efforts to control the fire. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Upon receiving the news of the fire at 3:30am, one unit of firefighters arrived at the spot at 3:35am with another eight units joining them shortly. 

Firefighters said the dense population and narrow streets of Old Dhaka made it challenging to get close enough to douse the blaze with water effectively. 

A specialised unit, equipped with oxygen tanks and other safety equipment, entered the building fully extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Top News

fire / Chawkbazar / Old Dhaka / Bangladesh / Under Control

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

1d | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

2d | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

1d | Videos
Why is the price of gold rising?

Why is the price of gold rising?

3h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

1d | Videos
Bangladeshi iftar organized in Dubai

Bangladeshi iftar organized in Dubai

13h | Videos