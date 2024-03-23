Old Dhaka’s Islambagh at risk of fire at every step!

Bangladesh

Md Jahidul Islam
23 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 10:47 pm

Rajuk claims to have proposed a plan for Old Dhaka's revitalisation but laments a lack of support and cooperation from the Dhaka South

A file photo of Old Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Chemical factories, plastic shops, and warehouses crammed into narrow alleys with residents living above – a recipe for disaster in Old Dhaka's Islambagh.

A fire at a four-storey building in Islambagh, Chawkbazar early Saturday, starkly exposed the dangers posed by unregulated businesses operating near homes.

Goods worth more than Tk1 crore were reportedly gutted in the fire.

While fortunately, there were no casualties and the fire service prevented it from spreading, the incident highlights the vulnerability of the entire Islambagh area.

Narrow alleys lined with buildings housing chemical godowns and plastic factories on the ground floors, with residences above, make it nearly impossible for fire trucks to enter.

The Business Standard saw such a grim image during a visit to the Islambagh area of Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar on Saturday.

Almost every building surrounding the burnt structure housed plastic product factories. The narrow lanes could barely accommodate a single car, let alone provide an escape route in case of a fire.

Adding to the danger, electrical transformers were seen precariously positioned above intersections.  One factory stored piles of chemicals, plastics, and old pipes right next to fuel drums – a catastrophic combination in the event of a fire.

An employee, Md Sohail, expressed his fear of a fire spreading rapidly due to the congested layout and the presence of these materials.

A resident of the building next to the burnt building said a fire during the day would be much more difficult to control because of the limited access to fire trucks.

Lack of coordinated efforts blamed

Rajuk claims these facilities operate entirely without permits, particularly in Islambagh and Chawkbazar. They argue that these establishments, along with existing factories, pose a significant safety hazard due to their concentration on narrow alleys.

Ashraful Islam, Rajuk's chief urban planner, alleges that the Dhaka South City Corporation issuance of trade licences to businesses in these areas hinders relocation efforts.

He criticised the lack of coordinated efforts between the two entities.

Rajuk claims to have proposed a plan for Old Dhaka's revitalisation but laments a lack of support and cooperation from the Dhaka South.

He stressed the urgent need to relocate chemical godowns and factories to ensure public safety.

Professor Adil Mohammed Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, echoes these concerns. He emphasises the urgency of relocating these "chemical bombs" and reforming Old Dhaka.

On 30 April 2019, the government approved a project to relocate chemical shops and warehouses from Old Dhaka.

Islambagh Fire took 8 hrs to extinguish completely

A fire at a plastic factory in Islambagh, Dhaka, took eight hours to extinguish completely, though firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control within three hours, according to Lalbagh Fire Service Senior Station Officer Mostafizur Rahman.

He blamed the narrow roads of old Dhaka for hindering firefighting efforts and potentially causing more damage. He expressed concerns about the risk of casualties in such densely populated areas.

The factory owners estimated damages between Tk1 crore and Tk1.5 crore, but Rahman declined to confirm the amount pending an investigation.

