50 lakh families to get 1.5 lakh tonnes of rice under VGF during Ramadan: Food minister

Bangladesh

UNB
04 March, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 05:29 pm

The food minister talking to reporters after attending the deputy commissioners’ conference at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city. Photo: UNB
The food minister talking to reporters after attending the deputy commissioners' conference at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city. Photo: UNB

The government is planning to provide 1.5 lakh tonnes of rice to 50 lakh families under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme in Ramadan, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandar Majumder on Monday.

The dealers were asked to collect rice from 1 March which will be distributed till 10 March, he said while talking to reporters after attending the deputy commissioners' conference at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city. 

Replying to a question about whether the decision of the government will keep the rice market stable, the minister said, "I think so as 50 lakh families will get rice at Tk15 per kg under the food-friendly programme."

Responding to another question about the implementation of the government order to write the name of rice varieties on sacks with price, Sadhan said "We had that we would issue an order within 20 February and the order will come into effect from 14 April. It will be effective when Boro rice is harvested in the new year."

He also urged the deputy commissioners to provide all-out support to ensure implementation of the government decision to write the names and varieties of rice on sacks.

 

