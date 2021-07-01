4 injured, 50 houses destroyed as tornado hits Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 07:34 pm

Related News

4 injured, 50 houses destroyed as tornado hits Cumilla

The short-lived tornado lasted only 30 seconds, but caused a lot of damage

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 07:34 pm
4 injured, 50 houses destroyed as tornado hits Cumilla

At least four people were wounded and 50 houses demolished after a tornado abruptly hit Itakhola village of Barura upazila in Cumilla on Wednesday evening.

The short-lived tornado lasted only 30 seconds, but caused a lot of damage. 

The injured were Panmati Begum, 64, Rima Aktar, 35, Asma Aktar, 10, and Habiba Aktar.

Several trees were uprooted while electricity lines were also snapped due to the storm, witnesses said.

Many villagers who have lost their houses, took shelter at their nearby relative's house, said Mizanur Rahman, one of the victims.

Local UP Chairman Md Omar Faruq, said the village sustained damages worth at least Tk50 lakh.

He also distributed a short amount of relief from a personal fund. "We have requested the local administration and social organisations for assistance," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Anisul Islam and Officer-in-Charge of Barura Police Station Iqbal Bahar Majumdar also visited the spot.

Top News

Tornado / Cumilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

4h | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

1d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

1d | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business