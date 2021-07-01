4 injured, 50 houses destroyed as tornado hits Cumilla

At least four people were wounded and 50 houses demolished after a tornado abruptly hit Itakhola village of Barura upazila in Cumilla on Wednesday evening.

The short-lived tornado lasted only 30 seconds, but caused a lot of damage.

The injured were Panmati Begum, 64, Rima Aktar, 35, Asma Aktar, 10, and Habiba Aktar.

Several trees were uprooted while electricity lines were also snapped due to the storm, witnesses said.

Many villagers who have lost their houses, took shelter at their nearby relative's house, said Mizanur Rahman, one of the victims.

Local UP Chairman Md Omar Faruq, said the village sustained damages worth at least Tk50 lakh.

He also distributed a short amount of relief from a personal fund. "We have requested the local administration and social organisations for assistance," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Anisul Islam and Officer-in-Charge of Barura Police Station Iqbal Bahar Majumdar also visited the spot.