46 gold bars worth over Tk3.7 crore seized from Dhaka airport toilet

Customs officials have seized 46 gold bars from a toilet at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of customs officials conducted a search inside one of the airport's toilets at around 8:50am on Wednesday.

The gold bars were found wrapped with tape inside a trash bin. They were kept in two separate bundles, reads an official press release.

The estimated market price of the seized gold is around Tk3.7 crore.

No arrests were made in this regard. Necessary steps to be taken upon further investigation.

