459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai: Writ petition seeks probe

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking its directive to investigate about properties of 459 Bangladeshi nationals in Dubai.



Advocate Subir Nandi filed the writ petition attaching a report in this regard published in a national daily.



The petition was moved to the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat and the court fixed 15 January for hearing.



Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been made respondents in the writ petition.



According to the report, a huge amount of money has been transferred to Dubai from different parts of the globe including Bangladesh openly and secretly.



Based on a report of US-based Centre for Advanced Defense Studies, the EU Tax Observatory said 459 Bangladeshis have purchased properties in Dubai concealing the information in their own country and the number of properties was 972 in 2020.



According to the report, Bangladeshis have purchased properties worth approximately one billion dollar during this period and Bangladeshi people were the top buyers in the real estate sector of Dubai.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is now in any way trying to boost foreign investment. For this, it is offering various facilities for rich people from abroad to buy properties.



Experts believe that huge amount of money are being transferred due to the lack of effective and strong measures to stop money laundering, it said.

