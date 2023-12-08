431 aspiring candidates appeal for restoration of nominations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 07:11 pm

Ninety-three new aspiring candidates on Friday appealed to the Election Commission (EC) against the decision of returning officers (ROs) to cancel their nominations.

In the past four days, a total of 431 aspiring candidates have applied to the EC to reclaim their candidacy, according to EC sources.

The appeal process for regaining candidacy to participate in the upcoming 12 national election began on Tuesday at the Election Commission building in the capital's Agargaon area.

Saturday marks the last day for appeals.

A total of 2,716 nomination papers were filed in 300 seats for the upcoming polls. Among them, 731 nominations were cancelled by the returning officers.

The 12th national election is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.

