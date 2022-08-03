40 districts get new SPs

In a major police force reshuffle, 40 superintendents of police or SP rank officials, including SPs of five districts and 13 deputy commissioners (DC) of metropolitan cities, were transferred and given new postings.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

Of the new appointments, Netrokona SP Md Akbar Ali Munshi has been transferred to Pabna as SP, Gazipur SP SM Shafiullah to Chattogram, Madaripur SP Golam Mostafa Russell to Narayanganj, Feni SP Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun to Sylhet, and Joypurhat SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan to Mymensingh.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saiful Haque has been posted to Shariatpur as SP, Khulna Metropolitan Police's DC Mohammad Ahsan Shah to Sunamganj as SP, DMP DC Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman to Jhenaidah as SP, Gazipur Metropolitan Police's DC Abdullah Al Mamun as SP Chuadanga, DMP's DC Shah Iftekhar Ahmed to Dinajpur as SP, DMP'S DC Mahfuzul Islam as SP Cox's Bazar, DMP's DC Wahidul Islam to Barishal as SP, DMP's DC Abdul Mannan made SP Cumilla, DMP's DC Md Shafiqul Alam as SP Gazipur, DMP's DC Saidul Islam to Patuakhali, DMP's DC Md Asaduzzaman to Dhaka District as SP, Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) DC Mohammad Nure Alam to Joypurhat, and GMP's DC Md Zakir Hasan to Feni as SP.

Police Headquarters Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Sadira Khatun has been transferred to Narail as SP, Police Headquarters AIG Arifur Rahman Mandol as SP Sirajganj. AIG Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman Al Mamun as SP Munshiganj, AIG Md Kamruzzaman to Sherpur, AIG Mohammad Rasel Sheikh as SP Kishoreganj, AIG Md Masud Alam as SP Madaripur.

Additionally, Special Branch SP Moniruzzaman has been posted to Satkhira as SP, Special Branch's SP Muhammad Rashidul Haque to Noagaon as SP, Special Branch's SP Md Foyes Ahmed as SP of Netrokona, Police Headquarters' SP Mir Abu Touhid as SP of Rangamati, and Police Telecom SP Mohammad Saiful Islam to Lalmonirhat as SP.

Lalmonirhat In-service Training Center Commandant Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf has been transferred to Lakshmipur as SP, Cox's Bazar APBN-14 Commandant Naimul Haque to Khagrachari as SP, APBN-16 Commandant Abdus Salam to Borguna as SP, Dinajpur In-service Training Center Commandant Md Shahjahan to Faridpur as SP, and RAB Deputy Director Al Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam to Kurigram as SP.

Four Additional SPs have been promoted to SP and given new postings. Of them, Deputy Sergeant at Arms (Additional SP) SM Sirazul Huda was posted to Panchagarh as SP, Industrial Police Additional SP Moshiuddowla Reza to Magura as SP, Chattogram Additional SP Afruzul Haque Tutul to Jhalakathi as SP, Narayanganj Additional SP Mostafizur Rahman to Nilphamari as SP, and Shariatpur Additional SP Md Saifur Rahman to Natore as SP.