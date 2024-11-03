Police HQ orders disciplinary action against officials absent from duty since 5 Aug

The Police Headquarters has issued a directive for taking disciplinary action against officials, ranking from sub-inspector to constable, who have been absent from duty without taking leave since 5 August.

The directive was issued in an office order signed by AIG Jamirul Islam, police personnel management-3, today (3 November).

According to the order, respective units have been instructed to take divisional action against the police personnel and update AIG Jamirul Islam on the proceedings.

A significant number of police personnel did not join duty following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on 5 August.

According to the Police Headquarters, a total of 187 police personnel have been absent till now.

Among them, 166 are ranked from sub-inspector to constable.