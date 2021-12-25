4 workers injured in Ctg shipyard explosion 

At least four workers suffered burn injuries in a fire at a ship-breaking yard in Chattogram on Saturday morning.

The accident took place at the Jamuna Shipbreakers Yard in the district's Sitakunda upazila at around 10am.

The injured are, Md Sohel Rana, 25, Jahid Hasan, 26, Md Sohel Rana Mizanur Rahman Milon, 40, and Md Firoz, 24.

They are currently undergoing treatment at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Nazmul Ahsan, a firefighter working at the Kumira Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "Three of our teams rushed to the spot to douse the fire after being informed. We saw that the shipyard authorities themselves carried out a rescue operation.

"Later we returned to the station after the situation was brought under control."

According to sources, the fire originated when the workers were cutting a ship at the shipyard.

