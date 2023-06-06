4 Rohingya youths abducted from Teknaf freed on ransom

Four Rohingya refugees who were abducted from Teknaf in Cox's Bazar were released in exchange for a ransom of Tk 5 lakh yesterday.

The abducted Rohingyas returned home on Monday (5 June) evening, Jamal Pasha, superintendent of police and deputy commander of 16 Armed Police Battalion (APBn), told The Business Standard.

The abducted Rohingyas are - Mohammad Yunus, 32, son of Nur Hossain; Mohammad Sultan, 24, son of Mohammad Rafiq; Abdullah, 16, son of Abdur Rahman; and Anwar Islam, 18, son of Mohammad Syed. They are all residents of Alikhali Rohingya Camp-25, Block D/22, under the Hnila Union of Teknaf.

They were given first aid at the NGO hospital.

Later, the APBn members handed them over to their families.

Earlier on Friday night (2 June), five Rohingyas were abducted by miscreants from the Alikhali camp in Teknaf. Of them, Jahangir Alam was dropped off, with his hands cut off, near the camp on Sunday (4 June) evening. Later, locals rescued him and took him to the hospital. He is now receiving treatment at the hospital.