4 remote villages of Ramu declared free of child marriage

Four remote villages of Cox's Bazar's Ramu have been declared free of child marriage.

The villages are Garjania union's Purba Bomangkil, Joarianala's Gucchogram-Sikder Para, Kacchapia's High School Para and Fatekharkul's Uttar Hightupi.

The local administration jointly organised an event on Tuesday (5 March) with the National Human Rights Commission and World Vision at the Ramu Upazila Parishad premises.

"Child marriage disrupts social harmony and brings about turmoil and abuse in marital life, along with increasing social and moral degradation," said Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, in his speech as the chief guest at the event.

He added that child marriage leads to physical and psychological issues for the couple and complications regarding childbirth at a young age.

"It not only puts immense pressure on the health of the girls but also exposes them to the risk of premature death," Kamal said while calling for a social movement against this "societal ailment."

Over three hundred parents today pledged not to marry off their underage children during the event.