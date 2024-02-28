34 diplomats visit historic Rangkut Buddhist Bihar in Cox's Bazar

Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS
Led by Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, a group of 34 diplomats visiting Cox's Bazar toured the historic Rangkut Buddhist Bihar in Ramu upazila today (28 February).

Upon arriving at the monastery this morning, the diplomats were welcomed by Rangkut Bihar Director Jyotish Sen Mahathero.

"The guests were mesmerised by this place imbued with the ancient memories of Buddha dating back 2,300 years. Alongside, they were impressed by the Buddhist heritage, including the statues of King Ashoka and Chinese traveler Xuanzang. 

"They expressed interest in the region's Buddhist history, establishment, and seaside potential," Jyotish Sen Mahathero noted.

Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS
Cultural events were organised during the tour to honour the diplomats, followed by refreshments featuring traditional sweets. 

Later, the diplomats visited the tourist market of Cox's Bazar and explored shops selling local handicrafts and other goods.

Officials from the district administration and police were present during the visit.

The group of diplomats, including heads of missions from 24 countries and international organisations, arrived in Cox's Bazar by train on Tuesday (27 February).

Under the Ambassador's Outreach Programme of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mission heads from European Union, Russia, China, Korea, Italy, Denmark, Kosovo, Pakistan, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Vatican, Bhutan, Spain, Argentina, Libya, Singapore, Australia, Egypt, France, and FAO, ILO, UNIDO, AIT, ACD, and other international organisations, visited Chattogram and Cox's Bazar for two days.

The group is scheduled to return to Dhaka in the evening.

