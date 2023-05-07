4 forest workers injured in shootout with pirates in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

UNB
07 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 10:29 am

Related News

4 forest workers injured in shootout with pirates in Cox's Bazar

UNB
07 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 10:29 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Four forest workers were injured in a gunfight with robbers in a reserved forest area at Chakaria of Cox's Bazar.

The incident happened at Dumkhali Reserve Para area of the Dulhazara union around 8pm on Saturday (6 May).

The injured are Golam Jilani Miaji, Surya Kumar Singh, Shahidul Mostafa and Rahim Uddin. All of them are guard members of the Malumghat forest department, Anwar Hossain Sarker, divisional forest officer of North Forest Division, confirmed the matter. 

He said a group of armed forest robbers are constructing houses in the reserved forest area of the Malumghat forest.

On receiving the information, a team from Malumghat forest beat reached the spot. During this time, armed forest robbers opened fire on them and beat the forest workers randomly with sharp weapons. Forest workers also fired back.  

Four forest guards were shot and injured by the robbers, he also said.

Chakaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Chandan Kumar said police are conducting raids to nab those involved in the incident.

The Forest Department is preparing to file a case in this regard, he said.

Cox's Bazar / Shooting / pirate attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

32m | Mode
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

15h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

17h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

19h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

23h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work