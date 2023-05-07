4 forest workers injured in shootout with pirates in Cox's Bazar

Four forest workers were injured in a gunfight with robbers in a reserved forest area at Chakaria of Cox's Bazar.

The incident happened at Dumkhali Reserve Para area of the Dulhazara union around 8pm on Saturday (6 May).

The injured are Golam Jilani Miaji, Surya Kumar Singh, Shahidul Mostafa and Rahim Uddin. All of them are guard members of the Malumghat forest department, Anwar Hossain Sarker, divisional forest officer of North Forest Division, confirmed the matter.

He said a group of armed forest robbers are constructing houses in the reserved forest area of the Malumghat forest.

On receiving the information, a team from Malumghat forest beat reached the spot. During this time, armed forest robbers opened fire on them and beat the forest workers randomly with sharp weapons. Forest workers also fired back.

Four forest guards were shot and injured by the robbers, he also said.

Chakaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Chandan Kumar said police are conducting raids to nab those involved in the incident.

The Forest Department is preparing to file a case in this regard, he said.