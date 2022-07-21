4 fake DB men arrested from Dhaka

TBS Report 
21 July, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:25 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) police have arrested four robbers, who committed crimes impersonating DB men, from the capital.

Sohail Ahmed Pallab, 48, Palash Sheikh, 34, Masud Rana, 46, and Robin Halder Paresh, 50 – were arrested from Dhaka's Meradia and Sadarghat on Wednesday night. 

The four have been booked in a case filed over the robbery of 38 bhori of gold at the Gabtoli Bus Terminal on Sunday (17 July).

Total Tk5 lakh taka and 20 bhori of the stolen gold were recovered from their possession, DMP DB Chief Harun Ur Rashid informed the media during a press briefing on Thursday noon.

He said, "The four, impersonating as DB officials, robbed some 38 bhori of gold from Titu Pradhaniya, an employee of a Puran Dhaka-based gold shop. 

"He was at the Gabtoli Bus Terminal to take a bus to Tangail to make deliveries when the incident took place."

"A case was filed in this regard the next day and were alerted of the matter. They will be interrogated."

"We are also looking into the reports claiming the involvement of a police official, one ASI Zahid, in the crime. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the DB boss added.
 

