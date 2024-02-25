4 dead mother turtles, dolphin wash ashore in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 04:18 pm

4 dead mother turtles, dolphin wash ashore in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 04:18 pm
One of the turtles which washed ashore in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: TBS
One of the turtles which washed ashore in Cox's Bazar. Photo: TBS

Four mother turtles, an Irrawaddy dolphin, and a king crab washed ashore in Cox's Bazar sea beach. 

The sea creatures were found at various points on the beach on Sunday (25 February), said Tarikul Islam, a senior scientific officer of the Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute.

He said, "An Irrawaddy dolphin and a leatherback turtle have washed ashore at Himchhari beach in the morning. The dolphin is about 6 feet long and weighs around 120 kilograms."

"Additionally, two dead Olive Ridley turtles were found at Cox's Bazar Parasailing Point and two dead Olive Ridley turtles have washed ashore at Hazampara of Teknaf beach," he added. 
Samples of these dead sea creatures have been collected for further examination.

Since January, a total of 96 dead Olive Ridley turtles have washed ashore at Cox's Bazar sea beach. Among them, within 11 days, 52 dead Olive Ridley turtles have been found. More than 70% of them were found with their eggs. 

Tarikul Islam informed that each turtle was entangled in fishing nets and was injured. When they come to lay eggs, they get caught in the nets set by the fishermen leading to injuries and causing their death.

Earlier on 16 February, one dead dolphin washed ashore at Sonarpara Beach in Ukhiya and Inani Beach, while another Irrawaddy dolphin was found dead at Himchhari Beach on 15 February. 

On 14 February, a dead Porpoise was discovered at Sugandha Point of Cox's Bazar sea beach, with an additional dolphin found dead at Kuakata Beach on 21 February. 

Expressing his concern over the situation, the scientific officer said, "The matter is being investigated very seriously. Scientists have become deeply concerned about the emergence of marine endangered species, including mother sea turtles."

He mentioned that the process of inspecting the situation in the deep sea, following notification to the higher authorities, is currently in progress.

 

