37 people return to Bangladesh from Thailand by special repatriation flight

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 11:52 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok has facilitated repatriation of a group of 37    Bangladeshi and Thai nationals from Thailand to Bangladesh by a special Biman Bangladesh airlines flight.

The Biman Bangladesh flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport of Dhaka at 5am on 26 June, reads a press release.  

The flight was arranged on a self-payment basis in line with Bangladesh Government's commitment to extend all possible assistance and support to stranded Bangladeshis abroad. 

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye thanked the Thai Government for extending their cooperation in this regard.

Since outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Bangkok has so far facilitated 15 special flights from Bangkok to Dhaka in coordination with the authorities concerned in Bangladesh and Thailand. 

Ambassador Mohammed Abdul Hye and other officials of the Embassy saw the passengers off at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport and extended necessary consular and other assistance for their departure formalities.

