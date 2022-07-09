30km gridlock on Dhaka-Tangail highway, Dhaka-Mawa road free

Traffic congestion stretched 30km on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway on Saturday (9 July) morning.

The gridlock has been caused by an accident on Bangabandhu Bridge in the early hours on Friday (8 July) and has stretched from the east side of the Jamuna Bridge to Karatia in Tangail sadar.

Homebound people, especially women and children, are suffering due to this traffic jam. It is taking two to three times longer to reach their destinations.

Photo: TBS

Tangail Deputy Commissioner Dr Md Ataul Gani inspected the highway on Saturday morning and said that more than 700 policemen are on duty on the highway to ease traffic congestion.

"Still people are suffering due to the traffic jam and I apologise on behalf of the district administration", DC Ataul Gani said.

No traffic congestion on Dhaka-Mawa highway, Padma Bridge

Meanwhile, the Dhaka-Mawa highway and Padma Bridge toll plazas are free of traffic congestion.

No traffic congestion was seen at South Keraniganj's Dhaleshwari Toll Plaza on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway and Padma Bridge Toll Plaza on the Mawa side on Saturday morning.

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Bridge Authority Executive Engineer Mahbubur Rahman, said the traffic pressure has been decreasing since Friday afternoon.

"The pressure of vehicles is light this morning. Vehicles can cross the Padma Bridge at normal pace," he added.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway Toll Plaza Manager Nazrul Islam said there were long lines for paying tolls on Friday.

"However, today vehicles can pass by paying the toll without any delay," he added.