300 Indian trucks stranded at Bhomra for strike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 01:10 pm

Related News

300 Indian trucks stranded at Bhomra for strike

Because of the strike, importers are unable to unload imported goods from the Indian trucks.  

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

As many as 300 Indian trucks carrying goods remain stranded at Bhomta port in Satkhira following the truck crisis on Bangladesh side amid nationwide transport strike.

Because of the strike, importers are unable to unload imported goods from the Indian trucks.  

Mostafizur Rahman Nasim, general secretary of the C&F Agents Association at Bhomra Port, said, "Around 400 imported trucks carrying goods entered from India on Saturday. Of these, goods from 100 trucks were delivered. The remaining 300 Indian trucks remain stranded at the port."

"This situation has been created due to the crisis of Bangladeshi trucks to transport goods from the Indian trucks. So far the import-export activities are normal. However, if the strike is not called off soon, the number of trucks will increase," he added.

Assistant Commissioner, Bhomra Customs, Excise and VAT Office, Amir Mamun, said that the import and export activities of the port have started as usual from 9 am.  

The countrywide transport strike – protesting the recent fuel price hike – rolled into day three on Sunday intensifying the sufferings of commuters and inter-district passengers.

On Wednesday, the government increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk15/litre.

Public bus and goods transport owners, who have suffered heavy losses because of the Covid-19 lockdowns, enforced the strike on Friday to protest the decision to hike fuel prices. They also demanded that fares be readjusted.

Top News

truck / Indian / strike / Port / Bhomra land port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

2d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

2d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

2d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club