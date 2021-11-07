300 Indian trucks stranded at Bhomra for strike

As many as 300 Indian trucks carrying goods remain stranded at Bhomta port in Satkhira following the truck crisis on Bangladesh side amid nationwide transport strike.

Because of the strike, importers are unable to unload imported goods from the Indian trucks.

Mostafizur Rahman Nasim, general secretary of the C&F Agents Association at Bhomra Port, said, "Around 400 imported trucks carrying goods entered from India on Saturday. Of these, goods from 100 trucks were delivered. The remaining 300 Indian trucks remain stranded at the port."

"This situation has been created due to the crisis of Bangladeshi trucks to transport goods from the Indian trucks. So far the import-export activities are normal. However, if the strike is not called off soon, the number of trucks will increase," he added.

Assistant Commissioner, Bhomra Customs, Excise and VAT Office, Amir Mamun, said that the import and export activities of the port have started as usual from 9 am.

The countrywide transport strike – protesting the recent fuel price hike – rolled into day three on Sunday intensifying the sufferings of commuters and inter-district passengers.

On Wednesday, the government increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk15/litre.

Public bus and goods transport owners, who have suffered heavy losses because of the Covid-19 lockdowns, enforced the strike on Friday to protest the decision to hike fuel prices. They also demanded that fares be readjusted.