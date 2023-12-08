300 endangered flapshell turtles rescued while being smuggled in Chattogram

Forest department officials successfully intercepted a major turtle smuggling operation in Mirsarai, Chattogram and rescued 300 endangered flapshell turtles.

The raid was carried out at around 6:30pm on Thursday (7 December) at the Bartakia market in Mirsarai upazila, said Mohammad Mamun, the officer of the Bartakia Forest Beat.

"Acting on a tip-off, a well-coordinated raid was executed. Forest officials discovered a gang of smugglers preparing to transport four sacks filled with live turtles. Upon realising the presence of law enforcement, the smugglers abandoned the sacks and fled the scene, allowing the authorities to intervene," he added.

Upon inspection of the sacks, it was revealed that they contained approximately 300 flapshell turtles, a species not typically found in brackish water but native to freshwater habitats, the official said.

Recognising the critical status of the flapshell turtles, the forest department took swift action to release them back into their natural environment.

Forest Officer Mamun added, "After informing the Divisional Forest Officer of Chattogram North Forest Division SM Kayshar about the rescue, we received guidance to release the turtles. We released them at Mahamaya Lake, located within the same upazila, during the night hours."

The flapshell turtles, an essential component of the ecosystem, have faced a decline in numbers due to habitat destruction, illegal hunting, and water pollution.

It is classified as an endangered species under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012 in Bangladesh.

Historically, flapshell turtles were widespread across the country's water bodies, but their population has dwindled significantly over time.

Officials emphasised the urgent need for conservation efforts to protect these turtles from further threats and to address the factors contributing to their endangerment.