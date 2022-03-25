3 more haats planned for Bangladesh-Tripura border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 09:27 am

The foundation stone for one haat has been laid at Kamalpur-Kurmhaghat border in Dhalai district,

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 09:27 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Three more border haats will be set up on the Bangladesh-Tripura border to boost bilateral trade between the neighbouring countries.

Foundation stone for one haat has been laid at Kamalpur-Kurmhaghat border in Dhalai district, reports the EastMojo  citing Tripuras' Industries and Commerce Minister Manoj Kanti Deb.

The foundation stone for another haat at Raghna-Paulbasti border in North Tripura district will soon be laid, while the third such haat at Belcherra-Nalua Tea Estate border in Khowai district is being planned, Deb said.

Two border haats one at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and another at Srinagar in South Tripura district are operational in the northeastern state.

Both were shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The local administrations, however, have been asked to review the coronavirus situation and open the border haats by convening a joint meeting with the Bangladesh authorities.

Border haats are aimed at facilitating businesses in the immediate vicinity of the international border. People residing within 2 km of the border are eligible to buy and sell products in the border haats.
 

Border / border haats / BD-India

