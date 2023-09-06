3 killed in bus-truck collision on Bangabandhu expressway

Three people were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway at the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route early Wednesday (6 September). Photo: TBS

Three people were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway at the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route early Wednesday (6 September).

Seven others were injured in the accident that took place at the Ramerkhola area of Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila at around 3:45am.

One of the deceased has been identified as Hasina Begum, while the two others remain unidentified.

Three of the injured were identified as Monirul Islam Talukder of Patuakhali Sadar upazila, Zahirul Islam of Tuskhali union of Mathbaria upazila and Mofizul Islam of Itkania village.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, the wheels of a Dhaka-bound goods truck were damaged, and the driver stopped the truck on the expressway.

Labiba Paribahan, a bus coming from Kuakata, hit the truck from behind.

Fire Service Warehouse Inspector Mahfuz Riben said two units from Srinagar Fire Station and one unit from Sirajdikhan Fire Station went to the spot and conducted a rescue operation.

The injured were sent to the Srinagar and Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex.

"We have handed over the bodies of the three deceased to the Hasra Highway Police," the inspector said.

Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Highway Circle) Abdul Kader Jilani said two rear wheels of the truck were busted around 3:30am.

"The truck driver stopped the truck and was repairing the wheel when a bus of Labiba Paribahan lost control and hit the truck, killing three passengers on the spot," he added.