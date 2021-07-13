3 held with 975gm crystal meth in Chattogram

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested three people and seized 975 grams of crystal meth (ice) from the new Fishery Ghat area in Chattogram city.

A press release issued by RAB-7 on Tuesday said that the drugs were seized on Monday afternoon.

The three arrested drug dealers are Shahidul Islam Tipu, Kazi Aminur Rashid and Simon Tareq.

Photo: RAB

RAB-7 captain Lt Colonel Mashiur Rahman Jewel said, "We raided on a tip-off. The value of the seized drugs is approximately Tk1 crore. However, the main culprit of this drug import, Rubel, is absconding."

A case has been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act.