3 held with 975gm crystal meth in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 01:27 pm

Photo: RAB
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested three people and seized 975 grams of crystal meth (ice) from the new Fishery Ghat area in Chattogram city.

A press release issued by RAB-7 on Tuesday said that the drugs were seized on Monday afternoon.

The three arrested drug dealers are Shahidul Islam Tipu, Kazi Aminur Rashid and Simon Tareq.

RAB-7 captain Lt Colonel Mashiur Rahman Jewel said, "We raided on a tip-off. The value of the seized drugs is approximately Tk1 crore. However, the main culprit of this drug import, Rubel, is absconding."

A case has been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act.

