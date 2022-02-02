3 die as train hits car in Dinajpur

At least three people were killed after their car was hit by a speeding train at an unmanned level crossing in Dinajpur.

The tragic accident took place in the Ghoraghat area under the district's Birampur upazila during the early hours of Wednesday, confirmed Sumon Kumar Mahanta, officer-in-charge of Birampur police station.

He said that Dinajpur-bound Kurigram Express crashed into the private car around 6:50am, leaving the three occupants, including its driver, dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to the local hospital morgue.

"However, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained," the OC said.