3 detained in N'ganj over alleged attempt to detonate hand grenades at railway line

The detainees were allegedly trying to detonate hand grenades targeting the railway line. Photo: TBS

The Railway police on Sunday (24 December) detained three youths for allegedly trying to detonate hand grenades at the central railway station of Narayanganj city.

The detainees – Joynal Abedin, 22, Arif, 23, and Habibur Rahman, 21 – were trying to detonate the grenades targeting the railway line, Narayanganj Railway Police Deputy Sub-Inspector Mokhlesur Rahman told The Business Standard.

Asked if they were members of any political organisations, he said police are investigating the matter.

Legal action will be taken against them over attempted sabotage, he added.