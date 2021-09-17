3-day fashion and lifestyle expo in Chattogram packed on 2nd day

The three-day fashion and lifestyle expo hosted by Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View was packed with hundreds of buyers and visitors on the second day, the weekly holiday of Friday.

Manjuma Morshed, CEO of the organising company M&M Business Communications, told TBS the number of buyers on Friday exceeded expectations and entrepreneurs were busy in their stalls.

Fifty-eight renowned women entrepreneurs, fashion designers, brand companies and jewellery experts from home and abroad, are taking part in the expo. Of them, 20 are from Dhaka, including popular model Afsana Ara Bindu.

Taking part in the fair for the first time, Bindu told TBS, "I am impressed by the response from Chattogram buyers. Businesses are having a hard time because of Covid-19 and women entrepreneurs are struggling to keep their businesses afloat. Under these circumstances, this fair is playing a positive role in sustaining business."

Shoppers can buy other products, including clothes of their choice, under the same roof at the fair. Businesses are also selling to buyers at lower prices than at other times, she added.

Tamanna Ferdous, who came to shop after a long time in Covid-19, said there was an opportunity to buy products of one's choice in a good environment. "It feels good to come to such a magnificent fair. Most entrepreneurs at this fair are women, which is good news for the country's economy."

Among other stalls, the Ban'zon stall has caught the eye of shoppers. Buyers are flocking to this stall to buy applique bed covers, cushion covers, etc. Dilruba Papia, head of the Dhaka-based online company, said she was satisfied with sales which are meeting her expectations favourably.

Sajida Mumtaz, moderator of WearDrob by Sabihar, an Chattogram-based online company, said, "We import clothes from various well-known brands in Pakistan and sell them online across the country. I have participated in such fairs before and they play an important role in creating new buyers for entrepreneurs."

Gias Uddin, former president of Junior Chamber International Chattogram Cosmopolitan, present at the fair, said such gorgeous events at five-star hotels are usually held in Dhaka. He thanked the organisers for organising such an interesting fair in Chattogram.

However, he felt the duration of the fair should be at least one week. Then entrepreneurs would benefit more and it is also important to give government patronage to the entrepreneurs, he added.

The organisers of the fair said security at Radisson Blu Chattogram was diligent to ensure the overall security of the fair, with handwashing facilities and hand sanitiser provided.

The fair will run every day from 11am to 11pm.