Three-day fashion and lifestyle expo kicks off in Ctg

A three-day fashion and lifestyle expo has started in Chittagong to showcase and promote the latest trends to the public.

The fair started Thursday (13 October) at the port city's five-star hotel Radisson Blu Bay View.

This year's exhibition, organised by M&M Business Communications, is sponsored by Platinum Sponsor Maliha Ibrahim Studio and Salon, Gold Sponsor Khadi Ghar and Bronze Sponsor Veneto Furniture.

Entrepreneurs participating in the exhibition are promoting their products to customers and making direct sales.

About 70 institutions including well-known entrepreneurs, women fashion designers, well-known brand institutions and jewelers from Dhaka, Chittagong and international level participated in the exhibition. Almost all of the participating entrepreneurs are women.

The three-day long fair will be open to all from 11 am to 11 pm every day.

Manjuma Morshed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M&M Business Communications, the organising company, said, "This exhibition is arranged with the aim of creating a bridge between entrepreneurs and buyers. Entrepreneurs will be able to spread the touch of modernity among the buyers about current fashion trends and life style."