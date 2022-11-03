Radisson Blu Chattogram ushers in winter and wedding fashion show on Friday

A winter and wedding fashion parade is set to be held at the Radisson Blu Chattogram on Friday, with the latest fashion apparel on display, of all the best fashion brands of Dhaka and Chattogram.

Leading film actress and model, Zakia Bari Momo, and many more popular models from Dhaka and Chattogram are expected to perform at this biggest fashion show, organised by Lamor Event Planner and Attire Club BD.

More than 10 popular clothing and beauty brands from Dhaka and Chattogram will participate in the fashion parade choreographed by Ashikur Rahman Pony.

Beautain Revive is presenting its biggest Winter & Wedding Runway of the season, powered by Fit Elegance. Their fashion parade will be held at the Mohona Ballroom of the Radisson Blu.

Saad Shahriar, Head of Lamor Event Planner, organiser of the Winter and Wedding Runway-2022, said in continuation of the successful arrangement of the last two editions, there is going to be a splendid arrangement on "Art Fashion and Beyond season-3".

The platinum sponsor of the event is the Barcode Restaurant Group, the diamond sponsor is Habib Tajkiraj, it is gold sponsored by Mega Mart, silver sponsored by Touch Lady Beauty Lounge, and in association with Antique Fashion, co-powered by West Wood by MJA, Apsora, Shaper and Jazztana Boutique World.

The airline partner is US-Bangla Airlines the Ice-cream partner is Polar, Beauty partner-Art & Beauty by Alifa Noor, health partner-Chittagong Urology and General Hospital, photography partner -Trio Visual and Photo Mania and videography partner-Cyberpunk Studio, print partner- Shine-BD, and promotional partner- Makeup Adicto.