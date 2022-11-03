Radisson Blu Chattogram ushers in winter and wedding fashion show on Friday

Events

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 08:31 pm

Related News

Radisson Blu Chattogram ushers in winter and wedding fashion show on Friday

More than 10 popular clothing and beauty brands from Dhaka and Chattogram will participate

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 08:31 pm
Representational image. Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy/File photo
Representational image. Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy/File photo

A winter and wedding fashion parade is set to be held at the Radisson Blu Chattogram on Friday, with the latest fashion apparel on display, of all the best fashion brands of Dhaka and Chattogram.

Leading film actress and model, Zakia Bari Momo, and many more popular models from Dhaka and Chattogram are expected to perform at this biggest fashion show, organised by Lamor Event Planner and Attire Club BD.

More than 10 popular clothing and beauty brands from Dhaka and Chattogram will participate in the fashion parade choreographed by Ashikur Rahman Pony.

Beautain Revive is presenting its biggest Winter & Wedding Runway of the season, powered by Fit Elegance. Their fashion parade will be held at the Mohona Ballroom of the Radisson Blu. 

Saad Shahriar, Head of Lamor Event Planner, organiser of the Winter and Wedding Runway-2022, said in continuation of the successful arrangement of the last two editions, there is going to be a splendid arrangement on "Art Fashion and Beyond season-3".

The platinum sponsor of the event is the Barcode Restaurant Group, the diamond sponsor is Habib Tajkiraj, it is gold sponsored by Mega Mart, silver sponsored by Touch Lady Beauty Lounge, and in association with Antique Fashion, co-powered by West Wood by MJA, Apsora, Shaper and Jazztana Boutique World.

The airline partner is US-Bangla Airlines the Ice-cream partner is Polar, Beauty partner-Art & Beauty by Alifa Noor, health partner-Chittagong Urology and General Hospital, photography partner -Trio Visual and Photo Mania and videography partner-Cyberpunk Studio, print partner- Shine-BD, and promotional partner- Makeup Adicto.

 

Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View / Fashion show

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

10h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

10h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

11h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

23h | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

23h | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

1d | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together