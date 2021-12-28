Year-end Celebration at Radisson Blu Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 03:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, a renowned hotel in the port city is hosting New Year's Eve celebration to welcome 2022.

In this connection they are going to organise a cultural programme where internationally recognised Bangladeshi Rockstar "Nagar Baul James" will be performing along with other prominent musicians such as Trisha, Dipen Mohajan, DJ Pori.

The event is powered by Fresh (Meghna Group of industries), Co-sponsored by M&M Business Communication, SW Trailer and Casablanca, will be hosted at Mezbaan Hall with limited seating capacity where families can have good time, delicious dining, music and excitements all under one roof.

The management said that they have received immense and overwhelming response upon which the hotel is almost sold out for 31 December 2021. Guests can directly call +8801777701222 if they want to know more details or book tickets to this grand show, said a press release.

The restaurants of Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View are also having special dining offers during the evening of 31 December.

Mezetto, the fine dining outlet of the hotel, is arranging romantic candlelit dinners for couples who aim to have delicious continental food with their loved ones in a romantic ambient.

The Xchange will also be having its signature New Year's Eve special Buffet Dinner for Tk3,250 all inclusively per person with 15% discount for in-house guests and Buy One Get One FREE on selected credit cards, for more details on this you can directly call to +8801777701164, the press release added.    

