3-day Eid shopping fest kicks off in Chattogram

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 06:00 pm

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A three-day Eid shopping fest started in Chattogram on Thursday to provide a comfortable shopping experience to Eid shoppers.

M&M Business Communications has organised the fest at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View.

There are stalls having varieties of the item including clothes, ornament, home decors, and lifestyle items. Almost all the entrepreneurs participating in the exhibition are women. Organisers said a hassle-free environment has been ensured for visitors and entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs said the exhibition helps them display their products and acquire more customers for the whole year.

M&M Business Communications Founder and CEO Manjuma Morshed told The Business Standard, "The people of Chattogram are eagerly awaiting this Eid exhibition. We hope we can meet their expectations. The main objective of this exhibition is to provide a complete shopping solution under one roof for the people of Chattogram so that they do not have to go to Dhaka or abroad for shopping."

The event is organised with more than 50 premium brands in Dhaka, Chattogram, Dubai, India, Pakistan, etc.

Munnu Ceramics is a gold sponsor and Ahmed Food is a silver sponsor of the fair.

