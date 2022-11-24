Three-day lifestyle, fashion expo kicks off in Chattogram

Economy

TBS Report 
24 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 07:54 pm

Related News

Three-day lifestyle, fashion expo kicks off in Chattogram

TBS Report 
24 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 07:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A three-day lifestyleand fashion expo 2022 has started at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, aiming to bridge the gap between online based women entrepreneurs and buyers.

With the initiative of facebook based group Makeup Shakeup, the expo kicked off on Thursday in Mezban Hall of the hotel. 

Around 60 renowned women entrepreneurs from Dhaka and chattogram are taking part in the expo, including popular brand Beaute buffet, Bd beauty glamorous, Evercraze, Highlight u Ctg, Aazeen by Anika. 

There are stalls having varieties of the item including clothes, ornament, home decors, and lifestyle items. Organisers said a hassle-free environment has been ensured for visitors and entrepreneurs. 

Chittagong ZillaParishad Chairman ATM Pearul Islam inaugurated the expo on Thursday evening.

Admin of Makeup ShakeupRahila Sultana Juhi Chowdhury told The Business Standard (TBS), in this expo, women will get the opportunity to purchase the products of their choice under one roof. It is hoped online based entrepreneurs will be able to speed up their business from the expo. The expo aimed at connecting women entrepreneurs and buyers. 

Salma Tonny, proprietor of Goodies Collection told to The Business Standard, "This expo has a positive impact on our new customer base. I am getting good response from customers on the first day."

The organisers of the fair said the security personnel of Radisson Blu Chattogram are working to ensure the overall security of the fair. All visitors can enter the expo for free. 

Top News

Fashion and Lifestyle Expo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

9h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

10h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

10h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

22h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka