Three-day lifestyle, fashion expo kicks off in Chattogram

A three-day lifestyleand fashion expo 2022 has started at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, aiming to bridge the gap between online based women entrepreneurs and buyers.

With the initiative of facebook based group Makeup Shakeup, the expo kicked off on Thursday in Mezban Hall of the hotel.

Around 60 renowned women entrepreneurs from Dhaka and chattogram are taking part in the expo, including popular brand Beaute buffet, Bd beauty glamorous, Evercraze, Highlight u Ctg, Aazeen by Anika.

There are stalls having varieties of the item including clothes, ornament, home decors, and lifestyle items. Organisers said a hassle-free environment has been ensured for visitors and entrepreneurs.

Chittagong ZillaParishad Chairman ATM Pearul Islam inaugurated the expo on Thursday evening.

Admin of Makeup ShakeupRahila Sultana Juhi Chowdhury told The Business Standard (TBS), in this expo, women will get the opportunity to purchase the products of their choice under one roof. It is hoped online based entrepreneurs will be able to speed up their business from the expo. The expo aimed at connecting women entrepreneurs and buyers.

Salma Tonny, proprietor of Goodies Collection told to The Business Standard, "This expo has a positive impact on our new customer base. I am getting good response from customers on the first day."

The organisers of the fair said the security personnel of Radisson Blu Chattogram are working to ensure the overall security of the fair. All visitors can enter the expo for free.