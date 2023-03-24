3 cops withdrawn in Ctg gang rape incident

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 02:18 pm

Three accused have been arrested while another is still absconding

An ASI and two police constables of Anwara police station have been temporarily withdrawn in connection with the gang rape incident in Chittagong's Anwara, where the rapist was reportedly released after taking bribe and a compromise was offered through the union parishad member.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Omar Faruk and Constables Mohammad Riyaz and Mujibur Rahman were withdrawn on Thursday, confirmed Anwara police station OC Mirza Mohammad Hasan.

He said, "Three policemen have been suspended from all activities of Anwara police station and sent to Chattogram police line due to objections against them. Legal action will be taken against them if found involved in the incident and neglect of duty."

According to police and local sources, on 15 March, a teenage girl went for a walk on Anwara's Parki beach with her boyfriend Rocky. From there they went to Purba Singhara Ichamati area of Chatari Union of Anwara upazila, where three other young men along with the boyfriend Rocky allegedly raped the girl.

Sensing the presence of the patrolling police, they rest ran away, but Rocky could not flee.

ASI Omar Faruk arrested Rocky along with the girl and took them to Kalabibi Dighi intersection area.

Later, there arose an allegation that Rocky was released in exchange for Tk18,000 after two hours and the girl was brought home by the police.

Immediately after the incident, the girl's brother verbally complained to the chairman of Chatari union parishad. The brother of the victim told reporters that when he tried to file a written complaint at the police station, they were told to resolve the matter in exchange for Tk1 lakh by Chatari Union Member Dhananjay Biswas Bhola.

When the aggrieved family refused to take the money, police brought the girl to the police station and kept her overnight, he added.

Later, on March 18, a case was filed against, accusing four people including Rocky.

On 22 March, police arrested accused Palash, 26, Shingpakar, 27 and Chandan, 25, in this incident. Rocky is still absconding.

Chattogram Gang Rape

