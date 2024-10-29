Govt waives tuition fees for students injured in July-August uprising

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 03:17 pm

The people injured during the student movement undergoing treatment at the DMCH. File Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
The people injured during the student movement undergoing treatment at the DMCH. File Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

The interim government has decided to waive tuition fees for secondary and university-level students who were injured during the July-August mass uprising.

The Ministry of Education issued a notification today (29 October) and said students, from all government and non-government schools, colleges, madrasas, technical institutions, and universities, who were injured during the protests led by Students for Anti-Discrimination in July-August 2024 will get a waiver of their tuition fees.

The notification also advised injured students to apply to the heads of their respective educational institutions, providing medical certificates as documentation.

The institutions were instructed to verify these applications promptly and facilitate the waiver of tuition fees.

