Cornea transplant performed on 2 patients injured during July movement

Bangladesh

UNB
21 October, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 11:40 am

One of the patients who suffered eye injuries during the anti-discrimination student movement undergoes treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Photo: UNB
One of the patients who suffered eye injuries during the anti-discrimination student movement undergoes treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Photo: UNB

Two patients who suffered eye injuries during the anti-discrimination student movement in July-August have successfully undergone corneal transplantation. This was made possible after nearly two-and-a-half months of collaboration with several countries.

On Sunday (20 October), Health Advisor Nurjahan Begum announced the successful four-hour surgery at the Institute of Ophthalmology in the capital.

She stated that the Seba Foundation, in partnership with the USA and Nepal, facilitated the supply of highly sensitive corneal tissue to Bangladesh.

The Seba Foundation had previously assured the procurement of 40 corneas, and this marks the first time corneal transplants have been performed on patients injured during the protests.

The advisor noted that many students and ordinary citizens were injured while participating in the movement that toppled the previous Awami League-led government.

Corneal tissue from Nepal arriving for two students injured during July movement

These individuals are currently receiving treatment at various public and private hospitals. To ensure proper medical care, a specialized Dedicated Care Unit has been established at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the highest quality of healthcare is being provided to the injured.

Furthermore, the government has announced free treatment for all injured patients receiving care in other public hospitals.

It is noteworthy that patients injured during the anti-discrimination movement are receiving free treatment at 13 government hospitals in the capital. These hospitals include Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Kurmitola General Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Mugda General Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, National Orthopedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Institute, National Institute of Ophthalmology, National Ear, Nose, and Throat Institute, National Institute of Chest Diseases and Hospital, National Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, and National Neuroscience Hospital.

July uprising / injured / corneal transplants

