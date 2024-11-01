3 cops withdrawn after suspected drug peddler escapes from custody in Chuadanga

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:41 am

File photo: UNB
File photo: UNB

Three police personnel including a Sub-Inspector (SI) were withdrawn from Chuadanga's Jibannagar police station for alleged negligence in duty after an alleged drug peddler escaped from their custody.

The escape occurred early yesterday.

Moreover, the policemen were attached to the district police lines, authorities said.

A three-member probe body led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (Damurhuda circle) Jakia Sultana has been formed in this connection.

Those withdrawn are SI Pabitra Mandal, constables Solaiman Khan and Mita Khatun.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Riazul Islam confirmed the matter on Thursday night, saying that a departmental investigation is ongoing against them.

Another case under Penal Code was filed against the accused drug peddler Monwara Begum, now shown as absconding.

A drive is on to arrest her, he said.

The woman, who was arrested allegedly with 84 bottles of the banned cough syrup phensedyl by Border Guard Bangladesh, escaped from the police station early Thursday morning on plea of going to the washroom.

After the arrest, the 30-year old accused was taken to the Women and Children Desk at the Jibannagar police station.

