Most injured in July-August uprising can be treated locally: British surgeons

PHA and the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery jointly organized a two-day workshop on 27 and 28 October. Photo: Courtesy
PHA and the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery jointly organized a two-day workshop on 27 and 28 October. Photo: Courtesy

Most victims of the July-August uprising can be treated locally, said visiting British surgeons during a workshop.

On Tuesday, after inspecting the treatment management at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the surgeons concluded that bringing advanced technologies to Bangladesh could address complex cases that might otherwise require overseas referrals, reads a press release. 

They believe this would also enhance the country's healthcare capabilities.

Three leading British surgeons are currently visiting Bangladesh under the arrangement of Planetary Health Academia (PHA). As part of their visit, PHA and the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery jointly organized a two-day workshop on 27 and 28 October. 

The workshop focused on DIEP Flap Reconstruction, a crucial technique used to rebuild breasts following cancer surgery and to cover wounds after severe trauma or complicated operations.

Professor Dr Md. Abul Kalam, former director of the Burn Institute, served as the chief patron of the workshop, while Professor Dr Rayhana Awwal, the current director, chaired the event.

The workshop was led by British-Bangladeshi surgeon Dr Md. Zaker Ullah, a consultant general and oncoplastic breast surgeon at Barts Health NHS Trust and a PHA trustee. The visiting British specialists, Dr. Yildirim Oezdogan and Dr. Phaethon Karagiannis, also performed live surgeries on two patients admitted to the burn institute. These sessions provided hands-on training for local surgeons, enhancing their expertise in complex reconstructive surgeries, organizers said.

On Tuesday morning, the visiting surgeons inspected the treatment management of injured protestors and other patients at both Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the burn institute. They reviewed the treatment of 7-8 patients at the medical college and 5-6 patients at the burn institute. Following their assessment, the surgeons expressed satisfaction and provided guidance on future treatment protocols.

Dr Yildirim Oezdogan said, "PHA is ready to collaborate on complex cases and bring multi-stage technologies from abroad to deliver advanced care and medical education."

Dr Md. Zaker Ullah added, "There is no need to send every patient abroad, as our doctors are already following global guidelines and protocols in providing care. If we can ensure world-class treatment here, it will boost public confidence in Bangladesh's healthcare system."

According to various reports, the July-August uprising, which took place between 1 July and 5 August, left around 1,500 people dead and approximately 35,000 injured across the country. Many of the injured require advanced medical care, and some are currently being considered for treatment abroad by the government. However, experts believe the workshop has made significant progress in building local capacity to provide such advanced care, particularly in plastic surgery.

The second day of the workshop was attended by prominent healthcare professionals, including the Director General of Health Services, Prof. Md. Abu Zafar, Prof. Firoz Kader, Prof. M. A. Majid, Prof. Shafquat Husain Khondoker, Dr. Fowara Tasnim, and Dr. Maruful Islam. The event facilitated knowledge exchange between national and international experts and is regarded as a milestone in the advancement of the country's surgical care.

 

Bangladesh

injured / Student Movement 2024

Comments

