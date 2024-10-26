867 students injured in July-August uprising receiving treatment at CMHs

867 students injured in July-August uprising receiving treatment at CMHs

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), since 18 August, 2,533 injured students have sought medical care at the Dhaka CMH and 10 other CMHs nationwide

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A total of 867 students injured during the July-August uprising are currently receiving treatment at Combined Military Hospitals (CMHs) across the country, including the Dhaka CMH.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), since August 18, 2,533 injured students have sought medical care at the Dhaka CMH and 10 other CMHs nationwide.

Of these, 867 students are still undergoing treatment, while the others have returned home after their recovery.

The Bangladesh Army is committed to providing emergency and advanced medical services at the CMHs to ensure the swift recovery of students hurt during the anti-discrimination movement.

They express their hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured and are dedicated to offering maximum support for the necessary emergency medical care for students nationwide.

