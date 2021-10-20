3 arrested for vandalising temples in Noakhali

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 04:40 pm

Representational image. Illustartion: TBS
Representational image. Illustartion: TBS

Detective Branch (DB) of police on Tuesday night arrested 3 people for instigating communal violence, vandalising and torching temples in Choumuhani area of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district.

The detainees are, Md Illias of Kadirpur union in Begumganj upazila of the district; Mizanur Rahman of Eklashpur union; and Nur Nabi of Ganipur area of the upazila.

The police also detained Eklashpur Union Parishad Chairman Khalilur Rahman over an alleged connection with the attacks.

In this regard, Noakhali district Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said, "After scrutinising video footages of the incident that took place on Friday noon, we identified the individuals and arrested them in raids conducted in different areas of the district."

"So far, 71 individuals have been arrested in 4 cases filed over the recent communal violence. Work is underway to bring in the rest of the individuals accused under justice," SP Shahidul added.

On Wednesday, a reported besmirching of the holy Quran stoked communal tensions in Cumilla. The incident sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations came under attack in several districts. Even on Friday and early Saturday, idols were vandalised in Munshiganj and Kishoreganj as the tensions prevailed.

Apart from beefing up the security measures, the government deployed the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in 35 districts including Dhaka and Sylhet city in aid to the civil administration.

According to the police headquarters, six people have died until Sunday in the violence including four in Chandpur's Hajiganj police-mob clash on Wednesday.

Noakhali / Temple Attack

