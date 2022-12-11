PHP, Posco hand over houses to homeless in Noakhali 

Five homeless families at Wapda union of Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali have received houses as a gift from PHP Family and Posco International.

The authorities of the country's major business conglomerate PHP Family and South Korea's POSCO International, which specialised in trade and resource development, officially handed over the house on Sunday.

Five families who received the house are Josna Ara, Mohammed Yusuf, Md Kamal, Yusuf and Nasir.

PHP Family would hand over houses to another 11 families by March 2023.

A total of 16 households in Subarnachar Noakhali would be provided with a unit of 600 square feet with two rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a balcony.

Posco International has partnered with Bangladesh's noted PHP Family to implement the pilot private housing project.

Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, managing director of PHP Family, said, "It is indeed a challenge for the government to single-handedly guarantee housing for all, and our initiative is a mere example of how the private sector can play its part in overcoming the problem," he said.

Posco Country Head Ahsanul Alam said, "We are helping people, who have their own land but cannot build a house, by constructing homes.

To ensure neutrality in the selection process of households, we are working very closely with the local NGOs and Noakhali Rural Development Society."