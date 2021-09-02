23 Rana Plaza victims given Tk27 lakh in cash assistance by Brac

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 08:03 pm

23 Rana Plaza victims given Tk27 lakh in cash assistance by Brac

Brac Humanitarian Programme has so far provided livelihood support in the pandemic to some 70 Rana Plaza survivors   

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 08:03 pm
23 Rana Plaza victims given Tk27 lakh in cash assistance by Brac

Some 23 people, affected in the Rana Plaza incident, received a total of Tk27.90 lakh cash assistance at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Md Mazharul Islam, UNO of Savar Upazila, handed over the cheques provided by Brac Humanitarian Programme (BHP), to the beneficiaries at the event held in Savar.

Including Wednesday's recipients, a total of 70 survivors of the Rana Plaza incident, who were most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, got financial assistance from BHP.

Over and above that, BHP has so far provided livelihood support to some 785  families in 33 districts since they were affected by the Rana Plaza accident in 2013, according to a press release.

Of the affected, at least 160 people got long term medical services, while 733 others were provided psycho-social counselling.   

On 14 April 2013, about 1100 people died and over 2000 people were injured when Rana Plaza, housing a garment factory, collapsed in Savar.

