2 more Rohingya men held over Mohibullah killing

Police have arrested two more men over their suspected involvement in the murder of Rohingya leader Mohibullah in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila last night.

The arrestees were identified as Ziaur Rahman and Abdus Salam.

At midnight on Friday, a team of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) raided the Ukhia Kutupalong Rohingya camp and detained them. Later, the two detainees were handed over to Ukhiya police station at night.

APBN's Superintendent of Police Naimul Haque, who is in charge of camp security, confirmed the arrest of two Rohingyas this morning.

A group of unidentified gunmen killed Mohibullah at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on 29 September.

Earlier on Friday, around 12 noon, APBN members arrested Mohammad Selim Prakash Lamba Selim Naeem and handed him over to Ukhiya police.

The APBN has arrested three Rohingya men in connection with the murder so far.

On Thursday night, Mohib Ullah's brother Habib Ullah filed a case with the Ukhiya police station accusing unidentified people of the killing.