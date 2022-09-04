2 more cases filed over BNP, police clash in Cumilla

Political activists chasing their opponents during a clash between BNP supporters and Awami League men at a market in Cumilla’s Nangalkot upazila yesterday. BNP claimed 15 of its men were injured in the violence. Photo: Collected

After the police, local Awami League and Chhatra League leaders filed two separate cases in connection with clashes between BNP activists and police and members of Cumilla Awami League in the city's Nangalkot area on Wednesday (31 August).

BNP leader Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan, former member of the parliament and BNP adviser of Cumilla district (South), has been made the main accused in all three cases.

A total of 1,130 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organisations have been sued on allegations of assaulting police and vandalizing vehicles during the clash on Wednesday (31 August).

Police have so far arrested 19 people in connection with the cases, Nangalkot police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Farooq Hossain confirmed on Sunday, adding that efforts are underway to arrest other accused in the case.

Earlier, at least 50 people including policemen were injured during the clash that erupted between BNP activists and police in Cumilla's Nangalkot area as police reportedly tried to stop a BNP rally organised in protest of the rising fuel and commodity prices.

Following the incident, police filed a case that night accusing 51 by name and 400 unidentified persons on allegations of assaulting police and vandalizing vehicles during the clash.

On Thursday night, upazila Awami League leader and Nangalkot municipality councillor Shah Mohammad Khorshed Alam sued Abdul Gafur along with 77 people and another 350 unidentified persons on the charge of vandalism at the city's Lotus intersection and other places.

Later on Friday, upazila's Adra Union (North) Chhatra League leader Ashikur Rahman filed the third case naming Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan as the main accused and 52 other BNP activists along with 150-200 unidentified persons for preventing them from attending a rally near Nangalkot Health Complex.