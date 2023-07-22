2 killed, 3 injured in C'nawabganj road mishap

Two persons including a woman were killed and three others injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a mini truck collided head-on at Bholahat in Chapainawabganj on Saturday (22 July).

The deceased were identified as Fatema Khatun, 43, daughter of Idris Ali of Gohalbari village under Bholahat upazila and Helal Uddin, 35, son of Shamsher Ali of Dharampur village of the same upazila.

The injured are Nazrul Islam, 37, son of Israil of Modhyo Hossainbhita, his father Israil, 65, son of Bahadur of the same village and Naim, 23, son of Abdur Rakib of Bireshwarpur village all under Bholahat upazila of the district.

Police and locals said a Kansat-bound auto-rickshaw and a Bholahat-bound mini truck collided head-on in Sonajal area near Hira brick kiln in Bholahat upazila, leaving CNG passenger Fatema dead on the spot around 7:45am. Another passenger Helal succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Of the injured, Nazrul and Israil were admitted to Bholahat Upazila Health Complex and Naim was released after first aid, sources said.

Police detained both the vehicles, said Md Salim Reza, officer-in-charge of Bholahat police station.